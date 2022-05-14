Photos: Daryl Hall at the Paramount Theatre

Share:
Daryl Hall performs at the Paramount Theatre on May 12, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
The Paramount Theatre became Daryl’s House on Thursday night as Daryl Hall came through for a performance we had been waiting for! More from the show with Todd Rundgren opening in our photo gallery of the show.
Todd Rundgren performs at the Paramount Theatre on May 12, 2022. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
