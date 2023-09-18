Music News By David Conger | September 17, 2023 Photos: Counting Crows at Chateau Ste Michelle Share: Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com)Of course we couldn’t miss Counting Crows last night and looking forward to a second round tonight at Chateau Ste Michelle! Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Counting Crows performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Dashboard Confessional performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Dashboard Confessional performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Dashboard Confessional performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com) Dashboard Confessional performs at Chateau Ste Michelle on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Mike Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com)