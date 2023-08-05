Music News By David Conger | August 5, 2023 Photos: Bryan Adams at Climate Pledge Arena Share: Bryan Adams performs at Climate Pledge Arena on August 3, 2023 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)We were so happy (it hurt) the other day, getting to enjoy Bryan Adams performing at Climate Pledge Arena! Bryan Adams performs at Climate Pledge Arena on August 3, 2023 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com) Bryan Adams performs at Climate Pledge Arena on August 3, 2023 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com) Bryan Adams performs at Climate Pledge Arena on August 3, 2023 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com) Bryan Adams performs at Climate Pledge Arena on August 3, 2023 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com) Bryan Adams performs at Climate Pledge Arena on August 3, 2023 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com) Bryan Adams performs at Climate Pledge Arena on August 3, 2023 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com) Bryan Adams performs at Climate Pledge Arena on August 3, 2023 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)