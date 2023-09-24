Music News By David Conger | September 24, 2023 Photos: Babyface with SWV at the Washington State Fair Share: Babyface performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)Bringing soul and R&B to the Washington State Fair last night, we had an excellent night enjoying the music of Babyface with SWV opening. Babyface performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) Babyface performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) Babyface performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) Babyface performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) SWV performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) SWV performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) SWV performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) SWV performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) SWV performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) SWV performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) SWV performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) SWV performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore) SWV performs at the Washington State Fair on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephanie Dore)