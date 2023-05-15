Music News By David Conger | May 15, 2023 Photos: Andrea Bocelli at Climate Pledge Arena Share: Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph) It was a joy to share the evening with our wonderful Mothers and the amazing voice of Andrea Bocelli filling Climate Pledge Arena and our hearts last night. Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph) Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph) Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph) Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph) Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph) Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph) Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph) Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph) Andrea Bocelli performs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 14, 2023. (Photo by John Rudolph)