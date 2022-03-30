Photo: Journey and Toto at Climate Pledge Arena

Share:
Journey performs at Climate Pledge Arena on March 28, 2022. (Alex Crick / crickontour.com)
It was a night of so many of our favorite songs to sing along with that we’ve been singing the music of Journey and Toto ever since the Sunday show at Climate Pledge Arena. Relive these two epic groups performing live in Seattle from our WARM 106.9 photo gallery from the show!
Toto performs at Climate Pledge Arena on March 28, 2022. (Photo by Alex Crick / crickontour.com)
