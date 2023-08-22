Photo Albums Extinction

Ah, the good ol’ days of flipping through photo albums!

Remember when our fingers would dance across the pages, unveiling the timeless treasures of embarrassing family photos and questionable fashion choices? Nowadays, it seems we’ve traded the joy of flipping through albums for scrolling privately in our smartphones at all our pics and vids. Laurie, Claire and Anna discuss scrolling through virtual albums versus sitting down in front of dusty ones….or gathering around the living room watching projector slides with the family. Also, aren’t your aunties the best? They are oft times the first we go to for advice or for a safe space. Raising a glass to our beloved Aunties!!

