Phil Collins’ signature hit featured in new ad for $999 vacuum

Atlantic/Rhino Entertainment

A new commercial soundtracked to Phil Collins‘ signature solo hit really sucks — literally.

The ad, featuring Phil’s 1981 hit “In the Air Tonight,” is for LG’s CordZero All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, which comes with a special docking station. That station stores the vacuum, charges it and — most impressively — actually empties the dust bin for you.

So, where does Phil’s song come in? In the ad, we hear him singing, “I can feel it coming in the air tonight” as dust particles float all around a family’s house, covering their screens and annoying the dog. The source of the dust? It’s dad, emptying a “regular” vacuum into a garbage can. The idea is that with the new CordZero vacuum, all the dust remains contained.

The vacuum can be yours for the low, low price of $999.

“In the Air Tonight” has been used in many commercials over the years, from Michelob in 1987, to Mountain Dew MDX in 2006, to Dodge in 2015. It’s also been featured in the iconic ’80s TV series Miami Vice and equally iconic ’80s movie Risky Business.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.