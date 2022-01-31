Phil Collins gets sweet birthday tribute from his ‘Emily in Paris’ star daughter Lily

Todd Williamson/Getty Images For Relativity Media

The Netflix series Emily in Paris is so popular that it’s easy to forget that its star, Lily Collins, has a father who’s even more famous than she is — but she reminded fans of that fact yesterday on Instagram.

Lily’s dad, Phil Collins, celebrated his 71st birthday on Sunday, and she posted a sweet tribute to him, sharing a photo of herself as a baby on his shoulders. She wrote, “Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most.”

“We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me,” she added. “You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you.”

“Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share,” Lily concluded. “Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again.”

Lily is Phil’s daughter with his second wife, Jill Tavelman. He also has a son and a daughter with his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli, and two sons with his third wife, Orianne Cevey. His eldest son with Cevey, Nicholas, is serving as the drummer for Phil’s current tour with Genesis, which starts its next leg in March.

Lily, who was born in England but raised in the U.S., is a Golden Globe-nominated actress who’s appeared in numerous movies and TV series.

