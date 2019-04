Want a picture of your fur baby with the Easter Bunny? PetSmart is giving you a chance to make that happen.

Pet parents are invited to bring the whole family to PetSmart’s free in-store event for photos with the Easter Bunny. This annual event will take place April 13-14 from 12-4 p.m. local time at PetSmart stores across North America.

Check out the PetSmart locations in Washington HERE.