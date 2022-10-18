Pet Halloween Safety Tips

Stephanie Zieber|BigStock

Halloween is right around the corner, and many people will put their pets in costumes for some fun trick-or-treating or parading.

With so many pets out and about, knowing how to keep your pet safe during the holiday fun is important.

Here are smart and commonsense ideas for pet safety.

Keep the treats safely tucked away

Although candy is common around the household at this time of year, make sure to keep it safely tucked away from your pets.

Chocolate is very toxic to both dogs and cats, and many sweets also contain artificial sweeteners such as xylitol, which is toxic if ingested,

Stick to pet-friendly decorations

When picking deHalloweencorations, make sure they’re pet-friendly.

Dogs and cats in particular often perceive decorations differently than humans do.

Additionally, some decorations might be a choking hazard, depending on the materials used.

Keep pets inside after dark

Walk your dog before dark on Halloween to avoid the trick-or-treaters who show up later.

Keep an eye on those pumpkins

Although pumpkin can be nutritious for pets, watch how much of it your pets consume, as too much can cause digestion issues for them.

Use caution with costumes

Lastly, be cautious of the costume you choose for your pet.

Although cute and adorable — pet Halloween costumes can be a hazard for many reasons.

Also, never force a pet to wear a costume it doesn’t want to, as King says the pet may act out in return.

