Personal Video Chat With Camila Cabello

Each month until October, Camila Cabella will pick a to do a video chat with…there is a catch.
The fan has to check their voter registration status at HeadCount.org/Camila.
If picked that fan will get a personal video chat from Camila herself.
If any person is not registered to vote,
they’ll be directed to their state election website or pointed
to a printable form in order to get registered.
“I promised to keep using my platform to take action and make real lasting change,
so I’m working with @headcountorg to help register voters,”
Camila announced earlier this month.
For 16 years, HeadCount has been registering voters at festivals and concerts.
This year, due to COVID-19, they’ve taken a digital approach.
The organization expects to register at least 200,000 voters for the 2020 election.
Full Story: HERE
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069