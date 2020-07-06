Vote sign in young womans hands The concept of voting, making choices. Presidential and Credit: BigStockPhoto

Personal Video Chat With Camila Cabello

July 6, 2020

Each month until October, Camila Cabella will pick a to do a video chat with…there is a catch.

The fan has to check their voter registration status at HeadCount.org/Camila.

If picked that fan will get a personal video chat from Camila herself.

If any person is not registered to vote,

they’ll be directed to their state election website or pointed

to a printable form in order to get registered.

“I promised to keep using my platform to take action and make real lasting change,

so I’m working with @headcountorg to help register voters,”

Camila announced earlier this month.

For 16 years, HeadCount has been registering voters at festivals and concerts.

This year, due to COVID-19, they’ve taken a digital approach.

The organization expects to register at least 200,000 voters for the 2020 election.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only