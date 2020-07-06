Personal Video Chat With Camila Cabello

Each month until October, Camila Cabella will pick a to do a video chat with…there is a catch.

The fan has to check their voter registration status at HeadCount.org/Camila.

If picked that fan will get a personal video chat from Camila herself.

If any person is not registered to vote,

they’ll be directed to their state election website or pointed

to a printable form in order to get registered.

“I promised to keep using my platform to take action and make real lasting change,

so I’m working with @headcountorg to help register voters,”

Camila announced earlier this month.

For 16 years, HeadCount has been registering voters at festivals and concerts.

This year, due to COVID-19, they’ve taken a digital approach.

The organization expects to register at least 200,000 voters for the 2020 election.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069