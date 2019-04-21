Permanent Daylight Savings Time….

….just took one step closer to reality in the state of Washington. That would mean no more ‘springing forward’ or ‘falling back’. What do you think? Take our Sunday Facebook poll and let us know! Tic Toc!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
