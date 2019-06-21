People Are Sharing Their Wedding Fails on Twitter… And It’s Hilarious!

My wife and I both grew up in Vermont and weren’t able to find time to have a big family wedding. So we’re finally giving our peeps the big show they’ve been asking for. We’re renewing our vows in July. I stumbled on these by accident. Funniest accident… ever.

I was best man at my friend's 2nd wedding. I started my speech with "welcome back everyone" he was not happy #weddingfail — Mel (@yourbizsucks) June 18, 2019

When my brother got married his wife laughed uncontrollably throughout the ceremony because she had just found out that he was wearing Spanx under his tux. #WeddingFail — Gus Hughes (@pinkeyegus) June 18, 2019

#weddingfail My MIL brought platters of food to my catered wedding reception so their side of the family would “have something to eat that they liked.” @jimmyfallon — Susanne (@sdsmith987) June 18, 2019

Tried to be romantic and carry my wife out of the ceremony. Luckily, this was after she said “I do.” #weddingfail @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/YJu7VUAtrg — Patrick (@patman_vs_robin) June 19, 2019