Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying releases solo single, “Mars”

Pentatonix‘s Scott Hoying unleashed his first solo single on Friday called “Mars.”

The Grammy winner infuses his signature, soaring vocals into a song that contains deeply personal lyrics about his journey of self-discovery and finding love.

“The song ‘Mars’ is very special to me, it’s not only a song I’m very proud of but also releasing it is such a symbol of all the self work I’ve done over the years,” Scott said in a statement. “It’s a song I wrote from such an honest place about the love of my life and how much he impacted me as a person.”

He continued, “I’ve always dreamed of releasing solo music, but for a multitude of different reasons I never did. This year has been really special and transformative for me so it felt like the right time to go for it.”

In addition to a new single, Scott released its official music video that was shot in Joshua Tree National Park. He picked the location because, while he couldn’t actually film the video on Mars, the barren landscape of the national landmark was enough to capture the red planet’s allure.

The single is available to download and stream now.

