Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying is engaged!

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

Congratulations are in order for Scott Hoying! The Pentatonix singer has announced his engagement to boyfriend Mark Manio.

On Sunday, Scott shared a sweet video of his sunset proposal on the a cappella group’s Instagram, accompanied by a note from the group that reads, “Congratulations @ScottHoying and @MarkManio on a beautiful engagement! We are SO happy for the both of you.”

Set to Doris Day‘s 1955 hit “I’ll Never Stop Loving You,” the video starts with Scott placing the camera on the beach, which appears to be decorated with rose petals, a tiki torch and a candle. We then see the couple kiss and hug, before Scott drops to one knee, pulls out a ring from his pocket and pops the question. After putting the ring on Mark, the two happily embrace and share a sweet kiss.

The singer also uploaded the video to his own Instagram, captioning it “He said yes.”

Among those congratulating the newly engaged couple were Jordin Sparks, Christina Perri, Diane Warren, country star Mickey Guyton, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and countless others.

Scott is the latest Pentatonix singer to have a happy ending. In January, singer Matt Sallee announced his marriage to girlfriend Sarah Bishop.

It is currently unknown when Scott and Mark will tie the knot. The two have been dating since 2017.

