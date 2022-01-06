Pentatonix’s Matt Sallee weds girlfriend Sarah Bishop

David Becker/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Image

Pentatonix member Matt Sallee is a married man. The bass singer revealed on Twitter that he recently tied the knot with girlfriend Sarah Bishop.

“Mr. & Mrs. Sallee,” he captioned the announcement, along with a green heart emoji. He shared a happy photo of the two at their wedding; Matt’s wearing a classy black tuxedo while Sarah’s dressed in a strapless lace gown with intricate floral stitching. The photo also clearly shows their wedding bands.

Writing about the wedding, Matt shared in an emotional Twitter update, “Overwhelmed!!! Yesterday was perfect.”

One Twitter user shared additional photos of the ceremony, which show the two moments after saying “I Do,” stepping onto the dance floor at their reception and enjoying a sweet kiss.

Matt proposed to Sarah on October 11, 2020 and shared a sweet video on his personal Instagram detailing how he popped the question.

Matt and Pentatonix wrapped up their Evergreen tour at the end of December.

