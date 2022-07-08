Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado welcomes first child after “an unexpected and difficult delivery”

﻿Pentatonix ﻿singer ﻿Kirstin Maldonado ﻿is a mom! The 30-year-old mezzo-soprano welcomed a daughter alongside partner Ben Hausdorff.

Sharing a carousel of photos of the happy parents and their newborn ﻿Elliana Violet, Kirstin wrote, “I can’t believe a week ago you were still in my tummy. After a bit of an unexpected and difficult delivery, we finally got to meet our beautiful baby girl 6/28/22 and have been so over the moon in love with her.”

Kirstin didn’t go into further details and instead focused on what it’s like being a first-time mom.

“We are soaking up every beautiful perfectly imperfect newborn moment,” she continued, “every late night cuddle, feed, cry is all worth it with our sweet baby and my perfect partner in crime @hausdo.”

Kirstin said of her daughter, “Elliana Violet, your mommy and daddy feel so lucky to have you and love you SO much, it’s insane!! We had no idea our hearts could expand this much. You are worth everything and more. Welcome to the family, sweet Evie baby.”

﻿Hausdorff shared the same photos to his personal Instagram and expressed, “Welcome to the world and to our fur family Elliana Violet. You are already so loved and so tiny!”

He called Kirstin “an absolute warrior” and praised, “Thank you for giving life to our gorgeous, precious, sweet baby Evie.” Hausdorff said he is excited to start his new “forever journey.”

Pentatonix has also shared the couple’s photos and accompanying announcement on their page. “We are SO excited about the announcement of your new baby girl Elliana Violet,” they wrote. “The two of you are going to be incredible parents!! We can’t wait to meet her!”

Kirstin and Hausdorff have been dating since 2018. They revealed in March that they were expecting their first child together.

