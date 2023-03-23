Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado reveals how she told her bandmates she’s engaged

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Image

Pentatonix‘s Kirstin Maldonado is engaged to longtime love Ben Hausdorff, and she certainly had fun telling her bandmates about it.

Kirstin shared a video to the group’s Twitter showing how she informed everyone that she’s about to say “I do.” The video starts with Kirstin saying she’s already told Matt Salle and Mitch Grassi, but has yet to let Scott Hoying and Kevin Olusola in on the big news. She adds she wants to see their “visceral reactions.”

When it comes to letting Scott know, she says she wants to touch his shirt and spends a long time petting the sleeve with her left hand. At first, he thinks Kirstin wants to show off her blinged out nails, but then he notices the sparkler.

Scott reacts with disbelief, asking, “When was that?” before hugging Kirstin.

She then employs her infant daughter, ﻿Elliana﻿, whom she shares with Hausdorff, to help break the news to Kevin. The singer shows off her daughter’s sailor outfit, again flashing her left hand. The news causes the beatboxer to fall down in shock.

The video ends with the singer informing a group of fans of her big milestone, telling them, “I got engaged last night!”

Kirstin first announced her engagement on Instagram last week, writing, “well now japan is forever cemented as the best place in the whole wide world! … can’t believe i got engaged in tokyo!!!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.