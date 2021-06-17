Pentatonix, Train, Gladys Knight among performers for ‘A Capitol Fourth’

Pentatonix and Train are among the acts on the bill for PBS’ upcoming A Capitol Fourth television special. Airing on July 4, it’s the 41st annual broadcast of the special.

Vanessa Williams will host the festivities, but due to the pandemic, A Capitol Fourth will feature pre-recorded performances from stages all across the country, in lieu of the traditional concert on the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn. For example, Pentatonix will perform from downtown Los Angeles, while Train will be seen playing from a site overlooking San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

Other performances include Gladys Knight from Washington, D.C., Jimmy Buffett from Southern California, and country music superstar Alan Jackson from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The show will also feature a live fireworks display over the D.C. skyline, as well as tributes to the men and women of the military and their families, plus a salute to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams ahead of this year’s Olympics Games in Tokyo.

You can tune in to the show on PBS from 8-9:30PM ET on July 4. The program will also stream on Facebook and YouTube as well as PBS’ website.