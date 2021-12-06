Pentatonix to include instruments for the first time in upcoming global livestream concert

RCA Records

Pentatonix is giving fans one last chance to celebrate the holidays with them. The a capella sensations unveiled plans for an all-new global livestream event, set for December 19 and 20.

The event also will offer a first in Pentatonix history. The group has never included instruments for a live concert before, but the livestream show will incorporate a piano, cello and the drums in their set.

You can watch Pentatonix: The Evergreen Experience via the Moment House, an exclusive streaming service that broadcasts events worldwide. The show will be filmed at the group’s December 11 performance in Kentucky, which will feature songs from their new holiday album Evergreen as well as some of their holiday favorites.

The group’s Scott Hoying said in a statement, “This is such a special show for us, and such a great experience to perform on our first tour in two years, so we wanted all our fans around the world to get a chance to see it.”

Tickets for the livestream event can be purchased on the Moment House website now.

If you want to see Pentatonix in person you can still catch them on tour, with tickets available on their website.

