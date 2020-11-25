Pentatonix says Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be "a lot different this year"

Jabari Jacobs

Pentaonix is one of the many acts who’ll be performing at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it won’t look like parades of the past.

Asked what their performance will look like Thursday in New York City, a cappella group admitted, “We don’t totally know yet.”

“I know we’re not we’re not, like, going to be going around the block,” said member Scott Hoying. “Like, they’re not doing the whole parade thing. It’s just, like, all in front of Macy’s.”

Scott’s right: This year, instead of moving down Broadway in front of thousands of cheering spectators, most of the action will be centered right in front of Macy’s flagship New York City store. There will be floats and balloons, but they won’t be moving around too much.

“And I think we actually — I don’t know this for sure, but I think we just walk out, perform and then walk off,” Scott laughed. “I think that’s it. So, yeah, it’s a lot different because of COVID this year for sure.”

According to Macy’s, at some point, the group will be standing in front of, or on, the Hallmark Heartwarming Holiday Countdown float. No word yet on what they’ll sing, but it’ll probably be something from their new holiday album, We Need a Little Christmas.

Other performers at the parade this year include Goo Goo Dolls, Jordin Sparks, Patti LaBelle, Dolly Parton, Bebe Rexha, Tori Kelly, Ally Brooke, Darlene Love, country stars Lauren Alaina and Brett Young, and the casts of hit Broadway musicals like Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations and Mean Girls.

The fun starts at 9 a.m. ET in all time zones on NBC.

