Pentatonix planning new Christmas album for release this year

Last month, Pentatonix told ABC Audio that their next release would be an album of all-original songs, their first since 2015. But fans who love the a cappella group’s holiday music will now be happy to know that they plan to release more of that this year as well.

Speaking to Billboard, group member Kirstin Maldonado says, “We definitely will do a Christmas album this year. I feel like, especially this year, that love and that joy, and that sense of bringing everyone together is really needed. And so, I feel like our Christmas album can be really special this year.”

She adds, “We’ve done so many, I think we weren’t really expecting to do maybe a giant [album]. But I think I’m looking forward to what we can do to kind of continue to bring people together how we have in the past.”

Pentatonix has hit the top 10 five times with holiday releases, including last year’s The Best of Pentatonix Christmas. In addition to past recordings, it featured four new tracks, including one — “Do You Hear What I Hear” — that incorporated a vocal recording by the late Whitney Houston.

The current Pentatonix album is an EP called At Home, featuring covers of hits by The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, The Cranberries, Billie Eilish and more.

