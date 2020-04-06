Pentagon doubles down on social distancing while floating new mask guidance

eranicle/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday to provide updated guidelines on how the general public can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 — including wearing masks out in public.

Esper confirmed that the White House is going to “move towards face covering,” signaling that those who venture out in public should cover their face for the time being. Previously, President Donald Trump suggested scarves are just as effective as surgical masks.

Individuals can also make face coverings out of bandanas, old shirts or other clean fabrics to cover the nose and mouth, as recommended by the Department of Defense.

These guidelines will be going in effect for military personnel. Said Esper, “We want to take every measure to protect our troops … (while) making sure we can conduct our national security missions. And to do that we can’t always do the 6 feet distancing whether you’re an attack submarine, a bomber, in a tank so we have to take other measures.”

In addition to face coverings, those on military facilities must stay six feet apart from others.

