Peeps’ Reveal New Flavors Just In Time For Easter.

Just a few more reasons for me to STAY FAR AWAY from these nasty things!

FACT: there is NO good flavor of Peeps! Yeah, I’ve never been a big fan of Peeps but for those that are, perhaps you can really indulge this year with these new flavors which include pancakes and syrup and cotton candy!

Check out the full details HERE.