Peanut Butter Birthday

winterling|BigStock

Last year, Gavin Price invited a bunch of people to his birthday party, but no one came.

He had asked friends to bring jars of peanut butter so he could donate to Backpack Buddies.

So the community came together and threw him a birthday party.

In the process, the community donated almost 600 jars of peanut butter to Gavin’s cause.

Fast forward to this year, he’s doing it again, but a bit early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin says he wants to make sure kids are getting enough to eat, even outside of school.

So far, he’s collected 964 jars of peanut butter, and on top of that,

people have also donated things like jars of jelly.

