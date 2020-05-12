Peacock Escapes Boston Zoo… The “Randy” Sound That Lured It Back

Hey was lookin’ for love in all the wrong places… so they KNEW, after Snowbank escaped from Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, how to (purrrrr) lure him back in!

An escaped peacock called Snowbank was lured back by a mating call on a police officer's cellphone. Officials said that Snowbank may have ventured out from Franklin Park Zoo in Boston "looking for love." https://t.co/jplkYCmPZc — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 12, 2020

Ha, ha, ha! So who had the enviable task of recording the peacock mating call? That’s an interesting gig!

And why is THIS all I can think of: