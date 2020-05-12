Credit: BigStockPhoto

Peacock Escapes Boston Zoo… The “Randy” Sound That Lured It Back

May 12, 2020

Hey was lookin’ for love in all the wrong places… so they KNEW, after Snowbank escaped from Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, how to (purrrrr) lure him back in!

 

Ha, ha, ha!  So who had the enviable task of recording the peacock mating call?  That’s an interesting gig!

And why is THIS all I can think of:

 

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
