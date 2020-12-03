Paws Thank You Thursday

evdoha|BigStock

Paws in Lynnwood takes in 20 plus cats and dogs Tuesday.

Dec. 1 – which is also Giving Tuesday,

but at PAWS, they call it “Rescue Tuesday.”

On average, it costs about $380 for each of the newly arrived animals

to stay at PAWS.

One special arrival was Tyson, a blind kitty who proves you don’t need

eyes to be a total sweetheart.

By the way….most popular dog and cat names of 2020?

Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, surveyed it’s database of more than 530,000 dogs and cats for the top 50 dog names and the top 50 cat names of 2020. The results are in: Top 10 most popular dogs names of 2020 1) Bella

2) Charlie 3) Luna

4) Lucy

5) Max

6) Bailey

7) Daisy

8) Cooper

9) Molly

10) Lola Top 10 most popular cat names of 2020 1) Luna

2) Bella

3) Oliver

4) Charlie

5) Lucy

6) Leo

7) Max

8) Milo

9) Lily

10) Simba Top 11 – 50 most popular dog names of 2020 Buddy

Sadie

Maggie

Coco

Rocky

Sophie

Stella

Chloe

Teddy

Milo

Oliver

Bentley

Bear

Lily

Rosie Tucker

Harley

Riley

Ruby

Zoey

Penny

Duke

Toby

Gracie

Jack

Winston

Murphy

Piper

Mia

Leo

Roxy

Louie

Jax

Ellie

Zeus

Abby

Willow

Ginger

Nala

Pepper Top 11- 50 most popular cat names of 2020 Kitty

Chloe

Shadow

Jack

Loki

Oreo

Daisy

Smokey

Willow

Molly

Sophie

Tiger

Nala

Oscar

Mia Gracie

Jasper

Tigger

Lola

Pepper

Buddy

Cleo

Toby

Coco

Pumpkin

Stella

Kitten

Simon

Ginger

George

Rosie

Lucky

Gizmo

Felix

Callie

Maggie

Zoe

Midnight

Boots

Rocky

