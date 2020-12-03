Paws Thank You Thursday

Paws in Lynnwood takes in 20 plus cats and dogs Tuesday.
Dec. 1 – which is also Giving Tuesday,
but at PAWS, they call it “Rescue Tuesday.”
On average, it costs about $380 for each of the newly arrived animals
to stay at PAWS.
One special arrival was Tyson, a blind kitty who proves you don’t need
eyes to be a total sweetheart.
By the way….most popular dog and cat names of 2020?
Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, surveyed it’s database
of more than 530,000 dogs and cats for the top 50 dog names and
the top 50 cat names of 2020.
The results are in:
Top 10 most popular dogs names of 2020
1) Bella
2) Charlie
3) Luna
4) Lucy
5) Max
6) Bailey
7) Daisy
8) Cooper
9) Molly
10) Lola
Top 10 most popular cat names of 2020
1) Luna
2) Bella
3) Oliver
4) Charlie
5) Lucy
6) Leo
7) Max
8) Milo
9) Lily
10) Simba
Top 11 – 50 most popular dog names of 2020
Buddy
Sadie
Maggie
Coco
Rocky
Sophie
Stella
Chloe
Teddy
Milo
Oliver
Bentley
Bear
Lily
Rosie
Tucker
Harley
Riley
Ruby
Zoey
Penny
Duke
Toby
Gracie
Jack
Winston
Murphy
Piper
Mia
Leo
Roxy
Louie
Jax
Ellie
Zeus
Abby
Willow
Ginger
Nala
Pepper
Top 11- 50 most popular cat names of 2020
Kitty
Chloe
Shadow
Jack
Loki
Oreo
Daisy
Smokey
Willow
Molly
Sophie
Tiger
Nala
Oscar
Mia
Gracie
Jasper
Tigger
Lola
Pepper
Buddy
Cleo
Toby
Coco
Pumpkin
Stella
Kitten
Simon
Ginger
George
Rosie
Lucky
Gizmo
Felix
Callie
Maggie
Zoe
Midnight
Boots
Rocky
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069