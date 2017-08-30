Credit: ZogArt | BigStockPhoto.com

PAWS & Seattle Humane To The Rescue!

Seattle Humane (new shelter in Bellevue) and rescue partner PAWS are scheduled to accept an airplane full of shelter animals on Wednesday at Boeing Field in Seattle.

The arriving dogs and cats were already in shelters when Harvey hit and are being transferred to PAWS and Seattle Humane so animals displaced from the flooding can be safely cared for until they can be reunited with their families.

The rescue transfer is a collaboration between Humane Society of the United States, Wings of Rescue, and PAWS and other Seattle-area shelters.

There are 100 dogs and 200 cats.

If you would like to adopt, foster or donate visit SEATTLE HUMAN or PAWS

 

 

 

 

