Paws Marathon Runner Pauses to Save Kitten

She was on team PAWS when she heard a distressed kitten while running the marathon and well….

Sarah Bohan ran her first Chicago Marathon Sunday and did it for Team PAWS Chicago. The Boston resident was on her way to a personal record until mile 21, when she spotted a scared kitten apparently in need of some TLC.

Bohan said after it became clear that nobody else was going to help, she stopped her race, along with another runner.”It had to be all of 1 pound,” she said. “Fur was matted and something clicked, and I was like, ‘This is more important.’ And I remember i the back of my mind being like, ‘Your PR is going to go out the window. You aren’t going to make it.’ And it was just an instinct. It was human instinct.”

Unsure of what to do with the kitten, Bohan said she walked about a mile with it in her arms until she found a spectator along the route who agreed to take the kitten in and give it a home.

Bohan, who owns two cats of her own, said even though she didn’t PR, she finished the race in 3 hours and 31 minutes and 13 seconds.