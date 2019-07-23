ICYMI: Hot Weather Tips (and Warning Signs) for Pets [list]

Just a reminder as the days get warmer, as fun as it is to have our pets ride along with us it can be very dangerous when left in the car. Some friendly tips from our WET NOSE WEDNESDAY friends at PAWS:

We all love spending the long, sunny days of summer outdoors with our furry companions, but being overeager in hot weather can spell danger, ASPCA experts warn. Here are their tips for keeping your pets cool while the sun shines.

No Parking!

On a hot day, a parked car can become a furnace in no time, even with the windows open, and this could lead to fatal heat stroke. Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. Leaving pets unattended in cars in extreme weather is also illegal in several states.

Street Smarts

When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.

Know the Warning Signs

Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. They can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees. Animals with flat faces, like Pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. These pets, along with the elderly, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases, should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.

And more (HERE).

Copyright ASPCA, 2014