Paw Patrol: The Movie Is Coming!

February 25, 2020

As a parent to a 5 year old, I’ve watched enough episodes of Paw Patrol to know EVERY one by heart! Now, it’s time to get the popcorn ready for the movie!

Nickelodeon Pictures, Spin Master and Paramount are set to bring the popular kids show to the big screen next year in PAW Patrol: The Movie. The movie comes as the show has been picked up for an eighth season — and continues to be a favorite in homes across the world.

Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker are about to take the ultimate adventure…on the BIG screen!

The Paw Patrol movie is set for release in August 2021.

 

