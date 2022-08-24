Paula Abdul sprinted down Broadway barefoot to make it to musical on time

ABC/Ser Baffo

Paula Abdul knows what it’s like when people arrive late to her shows — so that may explain why she ran down Broadway barefoot to make it to a musical on time.

Page Six reports the “Straight Up” singer was set to watch MJ: The Musical on Saturday but she realized she was cutting it a little too close to show time. Eyewitnesses say Paula ripped off her high heels and sprinted down 52nd Street, which is located in New York City’s Midtown area.

According to a source, the speedy 60-year-old singer “made it into her seat seconds before the curtain went up.” She also reportedly screamed “You killed it!” to lead ﻿Myles Frost.

﻿MJ: The Musical ﻿is playing on Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre. Apparently, Beyoncé and Jay-Z also saw the musical that day. But, unlike Paula, the pair were fashionably late.

Apparently the duo chose to head into the auditorium when the lights were off so they wouldn’t cause a scene.

The pair also dipped after the curtain fell and rushed into their waiting SUV. As for the former American Idol judge, she chatted up the cast and gave them hugs.

It should be noted Paula was discovered by the Jackson family and was hired to help choreograph Janet Jackson‘s music videos.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.