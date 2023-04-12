Paul Simon dropping new album, ‘Seven Psalms,’ on May 19

Owl Records and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment

Paul Simon is ready to share new music and there’s a specific way he wants you to listen to it.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will release the new album Seven Psalms next month, which, as the press release notes, is “intended to be listened to as one continuous piece.” The 33-minute album features seven songs, all recorded on acoustic instruments. It features a guest appearance by his wife Edie Brickell, along with British vocal ensemble VOCES8.

“This whole piece is really an argument I’m having with myself about belief or…not,” Simon explains in a trailer for the album.

Seven Psalms, Simon’s first album since 2018’s In the Blue Light, will be released in entirety on vinyl, CD and digitally on May 19.

Here’s the track list for Seven Psalms:

“The Lord”

“Love Is Like A Braid

“My Professional Opinion”

“Your Forgiveness”

“Trail of Volcanoes”

“The Sacred Harp”

“Wait”

