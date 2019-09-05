Credit: Herraez | BigStockPhoto.com

Paul Allen’s MEGA Yacht For Sale!

September 5, 2019

Be sure you’re in a seated position and wearing a US Coast Guard approved flotation device BEFORE you see the price tag.

 

It has a freakin’ RECORDING STUDIO on board.  Mick Jagger recorded tracks while at sea on this thing.

Just how insanely rich do you have to be to be able to afford $325m though?  It must be at least a million a year just to keep a spot for it and maintain it.  That’s if it sat STILL.

The crazy thing is the price is multitudes MORE than Paul paid for the Portland Trailblazers.  An NBA franchise, cheaper than this boat.

I’d love to put a bid in… but I can barely sing for my supper and I’m not doing it in a recording studio at sea.

 

 

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.