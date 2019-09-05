Paul Allen’s MEGA Yacht For Sale!

Be sure you’re in a seated position and wearing a US Coast Guard approved flotation device BEFORE you see the price tag.

Paul Allen's 414-foot yacht, home to A-list parties, is selling for $325 million https://t.co/ckIpKffCmE — SeattlePI (@seattlepi) September 5, 2019

It has a freakin’ RECORDING STUDIO on board. Mick Jagger recorded tracks while at sea on this thing.

Just how insanely rich do you have to be to be able to afford $325m though? It must be at least a million a year just to keep a spot for it and maintain it. That’s if it sat STILL.

The crazy thing is the price is multitudes MORE than Paul paid for the Portland Trailblazers. An NBA franchise, cheaper than this boat.

I’d love to put a bid in… but I can barely sing for my supper and I’m not doing it in a recording studio at sea.