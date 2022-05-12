Patron, the Tiniest War Hero

romavin|BigStock

A very special awards ceremony was held over the weekend in Kyiv to honor the nation’s newest hero amid the Russian invasion:

A 2 1/2-year-old dog named Patron, reports the BBC. A medal was bestowed upon the Jack Russell terrier at a Sunday news conference by none other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in town on a surprise visit, at his side. Patron—whose name means “cartridge” or “ammo” in Ukrainian received his badge of honor for sniffing out more than 200 land mines across the country.

Zelensky praised Patron, “a wonderful little sapper … who helps not only to neutralize explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat.”

Patron is already a well-known character across the land, seen in videos on social media and serving as the inspiration for kids’ artwork and knit toys.

