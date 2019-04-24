PASSWORDS: If Yours Is One of These, Change It [list]

There are LIFE HACKS, and then there’s getting HACKED…which is the last thing you want, and completely avoidable. A recent list of a 100,000 most common passwords recently released by a British cyber company (HERE).
But let’s break it down.
Here is a breakdown of the most common passwords that led to hacks worldwide.
- 123456 (23.2 million victims)
- 123456789 (7.7 million)
- qwerty (3.8 million)
- password (3.6 million)
- 1111111 (3.1 million)
For the most popular names for passwords:
- ashley
- michael
- daniel
- jessica
- charlie
The most popular musician passwords were:
- blink182
- 50cent
- eminem
- metallica
- slipknot
The most popular fictional character passwords were:
- superman
- naruto
- tigger
- pokemon
- batman