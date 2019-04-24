PASSWORDS: If Yours Is One of These, Change It [list]

There are LIFE HACKS, and then there’s getting HACKED…which is the last thing you want, and completely avoidable. A recent list of a 100,000 most common passwords recently released by a British cyber company (HERE).

But let’s break it down.

Here is a breakdown of the most common passwords that led to hacks worldwide.

123456 (23.2 million victims)

123456789 (7.7 million)

qwerty (3.8 million)

password (3.6 million)

1111111 (3.1 million)

For the most popular names for passwords:

ashley

michael

daniel

jessica

charlie

The most popular musician passwords were:

blink182

50cent

eminem

metallica

slipknot

The most popular fictional character passwords were: