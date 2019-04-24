Credit: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/static-assets/documents/PwnedPasswordTop100k.txt | BigStockPhoto.com

PASSWORDS: If Yours Is One of These, Change It [list]

There are LIFE HACKS, and then there’s getting HACKED…which is the last thing you want, and completely avoidable.  A recent list of a 100,000 most common passwords recently released by a British cyber company (HERE).

But let’s break it down.

Here is a breakdown of the most common passwords that led to hacks worldwide.

  • 123456 (23.2 million victims)
  • 123456789 (7.7 million)
  • qwerty (3.8 million)
  • password (3.6 million)
  • 1111111 (3.1 million)

For the most popular names for passwords:

  • ashley
  • michael
  • daniel
  • jessica
  • charlie

The most popular musician passwords were:

  • blink182
  • 50cent
  • eminem
  • metallica
  • slipknot

The most popular fictional character passwords were:

  • superman
  • naruto
  • tigger
  • pokemon
  • batman

