Parking rates are going to change in Seattle!

Gone are the days of putting quarters in parking meters. Now, you pay by phone or put a time-stamped sticker on your window. Depending on the neighborhood, some rates will go up, but some will actually go down. Check here to see where and how those rates will change!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
