Young handsome businessman in glasses and the black business suit is paying his parking time using the automatic kiosk; the confident male employee is making payment with parking pay station terminal

Parking rates are going to change in Seattle!

Gone are the days of putting quarters in parking meters.  Now, you pay by phone or put a time-stamped sticker on your window.  Depending on the neighborhood, some rates will go up, but some will actually go down.  Check here to see where and how those rates will change!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.