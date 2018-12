Parking Lot Safety During the Christmas Holiday

Every holiday season pedestrians get injured in parking lot accident.

It is easy to let our gaurd down when we are going slow, but distractions can cause disasters.

*Put Your Phone Away

*Stop Fiddling with the Radio (just leave it on WARM 106.9)

*Be Patient

*Watch For Pedestrians (even where they DON’T belong)

*Slow Down!

