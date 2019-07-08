Parents Get Sick Of Summer After Two Weeks!

Many parents believe summer is WAY overrated AND expensive!

My parents didn’t really do much, sure we had the occasional family vacation but summer for me was, going outside and playing until I was hungry and going back out for more.

**While summer may feel like one big vacation for most kids, a new survey suggests that most parents are more stressed than ever during the summer months.

**58% of parents saying they feel enormous pressure to make sure the little ones have something to do all summer long.

**On average, parents will spend $7,333.80 on making sure their kids are entertained each summer. With these numbers in mind, it’s no surprise that come August or September, 75% of parents say they are ready for their kids to return to school!!