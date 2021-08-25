Paramore given songwriting credit on Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u”

Geffen Records

When Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” came out back in May, the comparisons to Paramore’s 2007 hit “Misery Business” came with it. Now, Olivia has added two members of the band as co-writers on the track.

Paramore’s publishers, Warner Chappell Music, posted about “good 4 u” and its chart success on their Instagram Story, revealing Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Joshua Farro’s writing credits.

Hayley shared the post, writing, “Our publisher is wildin rn.”

According to Variety, it’s not yet clear when the co-writing credits were added, but they weren’t included when the song was initially released.

This isn’t the first time Olivia has added songwriting credits retroactively. She added Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent as co-writers on her track “Deja Vu,” because the song apparently borrows its bridge from Taylor’s “Cruel Summer.” She also added Taylor and Jack to her song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” because it interpolates Taylor’s song “New Year’s Day.”

