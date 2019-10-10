Paper Straws YUCK

Ever since McDonald’s removed plastic straws from its restaurants and subbed in paper straws, the straw debate seems to be never-ending.

Well, Italian bars seem to be taking impressive initiative: giving their customers pasta straws for their drinks.

Posted on Reddit by u/GranFabio, the user shared a snap of their drink with a pasta straw, writing:

‘Here in Italy bars are starting to use pasta as straws to reduce plastic use. Our technology amazes the world another time.’

People responding to the picture loved the idea. One user wrote: ‘Italian engineering at its finest’,

while another commented: ‘Now you’re speaking my linguine!’

As it turns out, pasta straws aren’t a groundbreaking development – a few places in the UK have been trying them out.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069