It was exactly one year ago since that infamous moment at the Oscars where Will Smith went after Chris Rock. It was all over the papers. One year later, we finally hear from Chris Rock about it in his live Netflix special “Selective Outrage”. And his words about Will and Jada? Cut like a knife…or scissors. Claire and Anna — minus the vacationing Laurie Hardie — could not WAIT to chat all about it. Enjoy!!!

Listen N Learn or NOT!!