Credit: meunierd | BigStockPhoto.com

Pam and Jim from The Office: Can Their Relationship Survive Hockey?

May 23, 2019

The matchup for any major sports championship often puts friends and even family at odds.  But this is beyond.

Krasinski, sportin’ the B spoke sweatshirt, grew up just outside Boston in Newton Massachusetts and Fischer, lookin’ great in the specs by the way, is a native of St. Louis.

Notice I didn’t give her outfit any love?  I grew up in New England (GO B’S!!!)  So I have to side with Jim on this one.  Sorry Pam.  You’re still adorable… but hockey is life.

One of my most intense memories from being a kid is my dad taking me to the OLD Boston Garden for a Bruins/Canadians game.  There were two guys from Quebec getting mouthy and the Boston (Southie) boys in our section weren’t having it.  They ended up dumping these two clowns out of the nose bleeds into the next section the not nice way.  The cops had to come, they stopped the game for 10 minutes.  It was wild.

My dad, never one to fight much, called it situational awareness… know where you are and when to keep your mouth shut. See?  Teachable moment.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.