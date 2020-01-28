Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Pairing The Right Beer With Your “Big Game” Snacks.

January 28, 2020

We brought up wines recently but if you’re more of a beer person, these are for YOU.

Raw vegetables and dips. Pair with “a nice cold pilsner” which is “about the equivalent of raw veggies — very simple with nothing to hide behind.”

Guacamole. Pair with “a West Coast IPA with lots of beautiful resiny character.”

Buffalo chicken wings. Pair with “a nice amber lager with a slight bit of sweetness to balance the richness and spicy character of well-made wings.”

Beef chili. “I’d recommend something with a little bit of fruitiness to it — like a classic hefeweizen. The flavors of banana and clove bounce off the rich and meaty flavors of tomato and chiles beautifully. We make a lager from koji that’s light, fruity, absolutely intriguing and full of enzymes that create umami (the rich or meaty flavor produced by several amino acids and nucleotides). Umami is an amazing flavor, and, in chili, the tomatoes offer an umami experience that creates beautiful flavor. I like to have umami with even more umami!”

Ribs. “There’s something special about ribs — the smoke, the time, the patience it takes. With ribs, I like acid to balance, and I prefer rose. Recommended beer styles are Berliner weisse, gose, any kettle-soured beer or true sours like La Folie from New Belgium.”

If you plan to serve more upscale items for your Super Bowl guests, Maddox makes two suggested pairings.

Gulf shrimp cocktail. Pair with “a pale lager with a fruity character like Zoe from Hops & Grain Brewing in Austin. A little bit of sweetness and crispness goes a long way!”

Filet mignon. “Stout all day! We make a lagered stout aged in a bourbon-soaked foeder named after my son Sawyer. The richness goes perfect with a perfectly cooked filet.”

