Paid To Watch Hallmark Movies? WHAT?

November 15, 2019

f you are a lover of all things Christmas and the Hallmark Channel, then we have the perfect job for you!

Put on your best pair of fuzzy socks, crank up the fire and get paid $1,000 to watch and critique Hallmark Christmas movies.  WHAT???

CenturyLinkQuote.com says they are looking for a lover of all things Christmas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies

during the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Here are the rules:

  1. You don’t like Christmas – you love it.  Check!
  2. You must be over 18–years-old and be a U.S. resident.  Check!
  3. You know how to work the Gram, Twitter or Facebook. We [Hallmark] want someone who’s willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.  Check!

Applications must be submitted by December 6. 

Full Story: HERE

