Paid To Watch Hallmark Movies? WHAT?

f you are a lover of all things Christmas and the , then we have the perfect job for you!

Pick me, Pick me.

Put on your best pair of fuzzy socks, crank up the fire and get paid $1,000 to watch and critique Hallmark Christmas movies. WHAT???

CenturyLinkQuote.com says they are looking for a lover of all things Christmas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies

during the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Here are the rules:

You don’t like Christmas – you love it. Check! You must be over 18–years-old and be a U.S. resident. Check! You know how to work the Gram, Twitter or Facebook. We [Hallmark] want someone who’s willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers. Check!

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069