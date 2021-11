Laurie, Claire and Anna wonder if a new vaccine rule is government overreach, or is the government simply doing its job? Also, what’s happened that made us as a society so inflexible that we defy common sense? Aaron Rodgers claimed he got immunized only to reveal later he didn’t mean the vaccine against covid. He meant – he raided a horse’s medicine cabinet….or not. And since its launch, Laurie cannot get enough of the FB reels!

