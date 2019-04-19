Over 50 And Looking For Love? You Are In The Right Place

Washington was ranked among the best states in the nation for finding love after 50,

“Baby boomers are retiring in record numbers, and at the same time, the divorce rate fo

r Americans 50 and older has roughly doubled since the 1990’s,” the report’s authors state.

Their research looked at the number of singles over 50 in each state, including those divorced,

widowed or never married, those who have an income over $50,000 and whether the singles scene was trending up or down.

Washington ranked No. 11 in their survey.

Full Story: HERE