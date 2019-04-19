Credit: Tinnakorn | BigStockPhoto.com

Over 50 And Looking For Love? You Are In The Right Place

Washington was ranked among the best states in the nation for finding love after 50, according to a study by TheSeniorList.

“Baby boomers are retiring in record numbers, and at the same time, the divorce rate fo

r Americans 50 and older has roughly doubled since the 1990’s,” the report’s authors state.

Their research looked at the number of singles over 50 in each state, including those divorced,

widowed or never married, those who have an income over $50,000 and whether the singles scene was trending up or down.

Washington ranked No. 11 in their survey.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
