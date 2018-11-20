Over 30 Cranberry Recipes – Other Than A Sauce

You get the invite and someone says ‘bring the cranberries’. Ok, well I suggest you go ahead and make the Cranberry Sauce because it’s sooooooooooooooooo easy to do. But why not ‘wow’ your host and other guests with things like Vanilla-Orange Candied Cranberries or Cranberry Bliss 7-Layer Bars or Cranberry-Pecan Baked Brie? Seriously, take a look below:
