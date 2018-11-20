Credit: Soekaphoto | BigStockPhoto.com

Over 30 Cranberry Recipes – Other Than A Sauce

You get the invite and someone says ‘bring the cranberries’.  Ok, well I suggest you go ahead and make the Cranberry Sauce because it’s sooooooooooooooooo easy to do.  But why not ‘wow’ your host and other guests with things like Vanilla-Orange Candied Cranberries or Cranberry Bliss 7-Layer Bars or Cranberry-Pecan Baked Brie?  Seriously, take a look below:

  • 30 Crazy GOOD Things To Make With Cranberries (HERE)
  • Easiest Cranberry Sauce EVER!  (HERE)
  • PHOTO: Cranberry Meringue Cake (HERE)

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.