Our youth need us to be informed about their mental health. Jack Shriner educates us.

Jack Shriner is the Lead Psychotherapist at PacMed, where he works with people of all ages, and he has a keen desire to help kids. Having now spent months in this CoVID reality is a challenge for most of us. It can be very impactful on our kids, so it is important to be observant, engage with them, and seek professional help when it’s needed. And this is adolescents and teens. Appointments are being held virtually.

www.pacmed.org